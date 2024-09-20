Left Menu

Chahal's Spin Magic Secures Northamptonshire's Victory in County Championship

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's impressive performance, including a five-wicket haul, led Northamptonshire to a nine-wicket victory over Leicestershire in the English County Championship. Despite a strong comeback from Leicestershire, Chahal's consistent bowling dismantled their lineup, securing a straightforward target for Northants, which they achieved easily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northampton | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:05 IST
Chahal's Spin Magic Secures Northamptonshire's Victory in County Championship
Yuzvendra Chahal
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal showcased his exceptional talent, claiming five wickets to lead Northamptonshire to a commanding nine-wicket win against Leicestershire in the English County Championship.

Chahal, following his earlier 4/82, took 5/134 as Northants bowled out Leicestershire for 316, leaving an easy target of 137 runs, which Northants reached in just 30.3 overs.

Despite a resilient performance from Leicestershire, highlighted by Scott Currie's century, Chahal's strategic bowling broke their middle and lower order. His decisive wickets, including Leicestershire's skipper Lewis Hill, ensured a straightforward victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024