Chahal's Spin Magic Secures Northamptonshire's Victory in County Championship

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal showcased his exceptional talent, claiming five wickets to lead Northamptonshire to a commanding nine-wicket win against Leicestershire in the English County Championship.

Chahal, following his earlier 4/82, took 5/134 as Northants bowled out Leicestershire for 316, leaving an easy target of 137 runs, which Northants reached in just 30.3 overs.

Despite a resilient performance from Leicestershire, highlighted by Scott Currie's century, Chahal's strategic bowling broke their middle and lower order. His decisive wickets, including Leicestershire's skipper Lewis Hill, ensured a straightforward victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)