Shubhankar Sharma's Struggles and Baldwin's Lead Mark Day 1 of BMW PGA Championship

India's Shubhankar Sharma had a challenging opening round, shooting a 3-over 75 that left him at T-114th, raising doubts about his chances of making the cut at the BMW PGA Championship held at Wentworth Club.

Matthew Baldwin from England delivered a stunning performance with a flawless seven-under-par round of 65, taking the outright lead in the championship. The 38-year-old achieved his first Round 1 lead since 2018, sitting one shot ahead of Denmark's Niklas Nørgaard and Belgium's Thomas Detry.

Meanwhile, 11 players finished the day at five-under, including top names like four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy, Ryder Cup star Shane Lowry, and Rolex Series winner Victor Perez. Defending champion Ryan Fox ended the day at one under, and Germany's Hurly Long highlighted the day with a hole-in-one on the 197-yard fifth hole.

(With inputs from agencies.)