Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand: A Thrilling Test Match in Galle

On Friday, Sri Lanka's impressive run of four consecutive wins against New Zealand in Galle faced a challenge when New Zealand managed a 35-run lead following the first innings of the first test.

After lunch on Friday, Sri Lanka stood at 32 for one on the third day, trailing by only three runs with nine wickets remaining.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who struggled with his accuracy on Day 2, found his groove on Friday, claiming four wickets. Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis supported him effectively, taking three wickets as New Zealand was dismissed for 340 in their first innings.

Daryl Mitchell contributed a solid half-century before being run out, while Glenn Phillips entertained the crowd with 49 runs off 48 balls, including five towering sixes.

Sri Lanka had a tricky half-hour to face before lunch, losing Pathum Nissanka, who was brilliantly caught in the slips by Tim Southee. Fast bowler William O'Rourke shone, securing his sixth wicket of the match after an impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings.

New Zealand's warm-up Test against Afghanistan in India was washed out without a ball bowled, while Sri Lanka is coming off a 1-2 series loss to England.

The second test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand is set to begin in Galle on September 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)