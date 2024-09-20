India Aims to Be Among Top Five Global Sports Nations by 2047

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday articulated India's bold vision to be among the top five global powers in the sports arena by 2047. This announcement was part of a broader vision for a developed India over the next 25 years.

Speaking at the International Youth Seminar on Rising with Kindness at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Mandaviya revealed that India also aims to host the 2036 Olympics, underscoring the country's sporting ambitions. He explained that the government has developed an ecosystem featuring initiatives like Khelo India, TOPS, and KIRTI to nurture talent from a young age.

Mandaviya emphasized that the current budget is heavily youth-focused, with significant financial provisions to support employment and skill development. Additionally, the launch of the 'Mera Yuva Bharat - MY Bharat' portal aims to harness youth enthusiasm and knowledge for national development. He also highlighted India's self-reliance efforts through the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)