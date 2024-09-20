Bumrah Stars as India Gains Upper Hand on Day Two Against Bangladesh

Indian pacers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah, put in stellar performances to give the hosts a decisive lead on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday. At stumps, India was at 81/3 with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant unseparated, leading by 308 runs.

Bangladesh started their final session at 112/8, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed at the crease. Brief partnerships saw them reach 149 in 47.1 overs, with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj closing out the tail. Bumrah claimed 4/50, while Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each in their spells.

India began their second innings with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, the partnership was short-lived, with Taskin Ahmed dismissing Rohit early. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli steadied the ship momentarily, but quick dismissals put India at 81/3 by the end of day two. Bangladesh faces a 227-run deficit after their first innings total of 149.

