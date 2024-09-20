Bumrah Stars as India Gains Upper Hand on Day Two Against Bangladesh
Indian pacers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, helped India secure a crucial edge on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. India leads by 308 runs, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant at the crease. Bangladesh was bowled out for 149 in their first innings.
Indian pacers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah, put in stellar performances to give the hosts a decisive lead on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday. At stumps, India was at 81/3 with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant unseparated, leading by 308 runs.
Bangladesh started their final session at 112/8, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed at the crease. Brief partnerships saw them reach 149 in 47.1 overs, with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj closing out the tail. Bumrah claimed 4/50, while Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each in their spells.
India began their second innings with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, the partnership was short-lived, with Taskin Ahmed dismissing Rohit early. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli steadied the ship momentarily, but quick dismissals put India at 81/3 by the end of day two. Bangladesh faces a 227-run deficit after their first innings total of 149.
