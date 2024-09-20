Taskin Ahmed Reflects on Bangladesh's Backfoot Position in Test Against India

Bangladesh's pacer Taskin Ahmed has admitted that his team's rapid loss of wickets in the first 10 overs against India's formidable bowling attack has hindered their chances in the opening Test match.

In response to India's first innings score of 376, Bangladesh was dismissed for just 149 runs by the second day, with Shakib Al Hasan contributing the highest individual score of 32. Ahmed analyzed the performance post-play, conceding that despite favorable conditions for pace bowling, the team's batting was unsatisfactory.

Ahmed pointed out the team's unfamiliarity with SG balls compared to their usual Kookaburra balls, which added to their challenges. Though Bangladesh's bowlers had initial success, India's batting resilience and superior knowledge of playing with SG balls proved a significant advantage. Ahmed emphasized the need for better execution and continuous improvement as Bangladesh looks to build on their cricketing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)