Punjab Cricket Association Colts Triumph in J P Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament

Punjab Cricket Association Colts claimed victory over the Delhi Challengers by 43 runs in the 29th All India J P Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament held at Mohali. The winning team secured a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, while the runners-up received Rs 1.5 lakh. Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan awarded the prizes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:36 IST
In a thrilling finale, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Colts emerged victorious over the Delhi Challengers by 43 runs in the 29th All India J P Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament at Mohali on Friday.

The PCA Colts were awarded a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh and a trophy, while the Delhi Challengers, the runners-up, bagged Rs 1.5 lakh and a trophy. The awards were presented by Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who graced the event as the chief guest.

Vivek Atray, convenor of the prestigious tournament, was also present at the ceremony. The PCA Colts posted a challenging total of 298/8 in their 50 overs, with notable contributions from Harnoor Singh (89) and Sohraab Dhaliwal (74 not out). In response, the Delhi Challengers were all out for 255 in 47.1 overs, despite efforts from Rishi Dhawan (76) and Mahipal Lomror (48). The event, recognized by the BCCI, was held across various venues from September 10-20.

