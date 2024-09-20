Left Menu

Norris Leads Under Lights in Singapore

McLaren's Lando Norris led the second practice session at the Singapore Grand Prix, outpacing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by a slim margin. Red Bull's Max Verstappen struggled, finishing 15th. Mercedes' George Russell crashed but managed to return to the pits. The session hinted at a competitive weekend ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:53 IST
McLaren's Lando Norris set the pace in a floodlit second practice session at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc close behind. Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen found himself in an uncharacteristic 15th place.

Norris lapped with a best time of one minute 30.727 seconds, 0.058 faster than Leclerc, reversing their positions from the first daylight session. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who won last year, was 0.629 seconds behind Norris. 'The pace is good. I'm feeling good. It was a nice lap. I think we are doing what we expect, to be up at the front with Ferrari,' Norris said.

Meanwhile, Mercedes driver George Russell crashed into the wall at turn eight but managed to reverse out and return to the pits, missing his front wing. 'It was a really challenging Friday for us, we were really off the pace,' he said. Russell's teammate, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, finished 11th.

