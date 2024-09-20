Sri Lanka Gears Up for Women's T20 World Cup with Renewed Confidence
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu asserts her team is entering the Women's T20 World Cup in high spirits after recent victories over top-tier teams, including clinching the Asia Cup title. She believes her squad, buoyed by a mix of experienced and young players, is poised for success.
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu is buoyed by her team's recent form as they head into the Women's T20 World Cup. They've registered impressive wins, including a triumphant Asia Cup campaign, which leaves them in a strong position.
"This time, we arrive in a different zone. Having beaten several top teams during the last 15 months and winning the T20 Asia Cup, our team has come a long way in T20 cricket," Athapaththu stated, per the ICC. Sri Lanka remained unbeaten in the Asia Cup, overcoming India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
Athapaththu is optimistic about her team's prospects, highlighting the blend of seasoned players and emerging talents. "The World Cup is crucial for us to make our mark on the world stage. We have Harshitha (Samarawickrama), Vishmi (Gunaratne), and Kavisha (Dilhari), who can win games, alongside experienced players like Nilakshi (de Silva) and (Anuksha) Sanjeewani," she added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
