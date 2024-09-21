Left Menu

India Secures Key Draw in 45th Chess Olympiad

International Master Vantika Agrawal's crucial victory against Grandmaster Irina Krush helped India to a 2-2 draw with the United States in the ninth round of the women's section of the 45th Chess Olympiad. Despite Grandmaster D Harika being rested and various challenges, India's chances for a gold medal remain alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 21-09-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 00:07 IST
India Secures Key Draw in 45th Chess Olympiad
  • Country:
  • Hungary

International Master Vantika Agrawal delivered a crucial win against Grandmaster Irina Krush, ensuring India secured a 2-2 draw against the United States in the ninth round of the 45th Chess Olympiad's women's section on Friday.

The Indian team decided to rest an out-of-form Grandmaster D Harika, but it did not significantly impact the performance at the top board: R Vaishali lost to Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova, while Divya Deshmukh drew with Carissa Yip.

On the fourth board, Tania Sachdev, despite being in a strong position, couldn't convert it into a victory and settled for a draw with Alice Lee. This left Vantika with the task of leveling the score, which she accomplished by defeating her higher-rated opponent. The draw places India at 15 points, requiring two more wins to stay in contention for the gold medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024