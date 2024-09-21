India Secures Key Draw in 45th Chess Olympiad

International Master Vantika Agrawal delivered a crucial win against Grandmaster Irina Krush, ensuring India secured a 2-2 draw against the United States in the ninth round of the 45th Chess Olympiad's women's section on Friday.

The Indian team decided to rest an out-of-form Grandmaster D Harika, but it did not significantly impact the performance at the top board: R Vaishali lost to Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova, while Divya Deshmukh drew with Carissa Yip.

On the fourth board, Tania Sachdev, despite being in a strong position, couldn't convert it into a victory and settled for a draw with Alice Lee. This left Vantika with the task of leveling the score, which she accomplished by defeating her higher-rated opponent. The draw places India at 15 points, requiring two more wins to stay in contention for the gold medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)