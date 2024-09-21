Brandman Retail Partners with Swiss Sportswear Company On to Bring Innovative Products to India

New Delhi, India – Brandman Retail Ltd (BMR), a leading distributor of sports and lifestyle products in India, has signed a distribution agreement with the Swiss sportswear company On. Known for its innovative running shoes and apparel, On's products will now be available in India.

Effective immediately, BMR will offer a unique selection of exclusive, limited-edition products from On's previous collections. This initiative ensures that customers receive exceptional value while promoting sustainable and responsible retail practices. The agreement aims to make On's high-quality products more accessible to the Indian market through BMR's robust retail and e-commerce networks.

Arun Malhotra, Managing Director of Brandman Retail, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. ''We are delighted to partner with On, a brand that epitomizes innovation and performance in the sportswear industry. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to offer premium and cutting-edge products to our customers. We are confident On's products will resonate well with Indian consumers and athletes seeking quality and innovation,'' he said. The distribution will be managed through BMR's established retail and online channels, ensuring broad accessibility for Indian consumers.

