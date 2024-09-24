Singapore's Former Transport Minister Faces Graft Trial

Singapore's former Transport Minister S. Iswaran has admitted guilt to charges of receiving gifts during his tenure, according to local media reports. The landmark trial, which commenced on Tuesday, captivated the nation, highlighting Singapore's strict stance on corruption.

The trial revealed that Iswaran received bribes worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from property mogul Ong Beng Seng, which included coveted tickets to Premier League matches and the Singapore Grand Prix. While Ong has not faced charges, Iswaran's acceptance of gifts, even distributing some among family and friends, breached the trust of public office.

Prosecutors reduced Iswaran's charges from 35 to five and sought a lighter sentence of six to seven months in prison, whereas the defense requested eight weeks. The former minister has since repaid his illicit gains. This case is a significant event in a country ranked among the world's least corrupt, underscoring its commitment to governance and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)