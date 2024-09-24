Left Menu

Singapore's Former Transport Minister Faces Graft Trial

Former Singapore Transport Minister S. Iswaran pleaded guilty to receiving gifts and obstructing justice in a rare graft trial. Arrested for accepting bribes from a property tycoon, his charges were significantly reduced. Despite Singapore's renowned governance, this case has intrigued the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 10:46 IST
Singapore's Former Transport Minister Faces Graft Trial
S. Iswaran

Singapore's former Transport Minister S. Iswaran has admitted guilt to charges of receiving gifts during his tenure, according to local media reports. The landmark trial, which commenced on Tuesday, captivated the nation, highlighting Singapore's strict stance on corruption.

The trial revealed that Iswaran received bribes worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from property mogul Ong Beng Seng, which included coveted tickets to Premier League matches and the Singapore Grand Prix. While Ong has not faced charges, Iswaran's acceptance of gifts, even distributing some among family and friends, breached the trust of public office.

Prosecutors reduced Iswaran's charges from 35 to five and sought a lighter sentence of six to seven months in prison, whereas the defense requested eight weeks. The former minister has since repaid his illicit gains. This case is a significant event in a country ranked among the world's least corrupt, underscoring its commitment to governance and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024