Ashwin Applauds Bumrah: The 'Kohinoor' of Indian Cricket

Indian cricket veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has commended pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, dubbing him the 'Kohinoor of Indian Cricket' following his remarkable performance in the opening Test against Bangladesh. Bumrah was instrumental in India's victory, claiming five wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the first inning, thus reaffirming his prowess since returning to international play in 2023 after a taxing struggle with injuries.

Bumrah's return to international cricket in August last year has been phenomenal, making him the leading wicket-taker across all formats with 83 wickets in 34 matches at an average of 15.43, with his best figures being 6/45. His stellar performance continued in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, IPL 2024, and ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where he emerged as one of the top bowlers. On his Hindi YouTube channel, Ashwin defended Bumrah against recent criticism for declaring himself the 'fittest' player in the team, arguing that Bumrah has earned the right to make such claims. Ashwin stressed Bumrah's impressive comeback post a stress fracture that has seen him consistently bowl at speeds of 145 km/h.

Ashwin further highlighted the physical demands on fast bowlers, likening them to 'tipper lorries' that endure heavy loads and are prone to breaking down. He urged critics to appreciate Bumrah's resilience. The first Test in Chennai was also notable for Ashwin's all-round performance and a solid 199-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, helping India reach a commanding total. Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling further dismantled Bangladesh, with comeback players Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill contributing centuries to seal the victory. The second Test is slated to begin in Kanpur from September 27. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)