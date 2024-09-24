Left Menu

Tight Security in Place for India-Bangladesh Test Match Amid Protests

Elaborate security measures are being enforced for the India-Bangladesh second Test at Green Park stadium, scheduled for September 27. An FIR was filed against members of Akhilesh Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha for organizing a road-blocking protest. Officials have coordinated with intelligence agencies and imposed traffic diversions to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:48 IST
Tight Security in Place for India-Bangladesh Test Match Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elaborate security measures have been enforced ahead of the India-Bangladesh second Test match, scheduled on September 27, at the International Green Park stadium, according to a senior official.

An FIR was registered against 20 members of the Akhilesh Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha for allegedly obstructing roads to organize a 'havan' protesting against violence on Hindus in Bangladesh, confirmed ACP Harish Chander.

Police have planned a 'fool-proof' security arrangement for both cricket teams, which are set to arrive by Tuesday evening. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander mentioned that adequate police force and senior officials would be deployed, ensuring all security requirements are met.

The authorities are coordinating with central and state agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau and state intelligence, to address any potential threats effectively. Zones within the stadium and nearby Hotel Landmark have been overseen by senior officers, ensuring comprehensive security coverage, stated DCP (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh, the nodal officer for the event.

In addition, traffic diversions have been implemented as a precautionary measure. The FIR lists individuals under various sections for their participation in the obstructive protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024