Tight Security in Place for India-Bangladesh Test Match Amid Protests

Elaborate security measures have been enforced ahead of the India-Bangladesh second Test match, scheduled on September 27, at the International Green Park stadium, according to a senior official.

An FIR was registered against 20 members of the Akhilesh Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha for allegedly obstructing roads to organize a 'havan' protesting against violence on Hindus in Bangladesh, confirmed ACP Harish Chander.

Police have planned a 'fool-proof' security arrangement for both cricket teams, which are set to arrive by Tuesday evening. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander mentioned that adequate police force and senior officials would be deployed, ensuring all security requirements are met.

The authorities are coordinating with central and state agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau and state intelligence, to address any potential threats effectively. Zones within the stadium and nearby Hotel Landmark have been overseen by senior officers, ensuring comprehensive security coverage, stated DCP (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh, the nodal officer for the event.

In addition, traffic diversions have been implemented as a precautionary measure. The FIR lists individuals under various sections for their participation in the obstructive protest.

