Left Menu

Raphael Varane Retires from Football After Stellar Career

France's World Cup-winning defender Raphael Varane has retired from football at 31. The defender, celebrated for his pivotal role in France’s 2018 World Cup win and impressive stints at Real Madrid and Manchester United, ended his career due to a severe knee injury. Varane announced his retirement via Instagram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:25 IST
Raphael Varane Retires from Football After Stellar Career
retirement

France's World Cup-winning defender Raphael Varane announced his retirement from football at 31 on Wednesday, capping off a distinguished career marred by a serious knee injury.

Varane, who earned 93 caps for France between 2013 and 2022, played a significant part in their 2018 World Cup triumph and their runner-up finish in Qatar four years later. Starting his professional journey with Ligue 1's Lens, Varane moved to Real Madrid in 2011, amassing 360 appearances and securing three La Liga titles and four Champions League titles.

In 2021, he signed with Manchester United, contributing to their League Cup victory in 2023 and FA Cup win in 2024. Varane joined Serie A's Como in July but sustained a knee injury during his debut match. "I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it's the moment to stop and hang my boots up," Varane stated in an Instagram post. He expressed pride in his career achievements and adherence to personal principles and will continue at Como in a non-playing capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024