Raphael Varane Retires from Football After Stellar Career

France's World Cup-winning defender Raphael Varane announced his retirement from football at 31 on Wednesday, capping off a distinguished career marred by a serious knee injury.

Varane, who earned 93 caps for France between 2013 and 2022, played a significant part in their 2018 World Cup triumph and their runner-up finish in Qatar four years later. Starting his professional journey with Ligue 1's Lens, Varane moved to Real Madrid in 2011, amassing 360 appearances and securing three La Liga titles and four Champions League titles.

In 2021, he signed with Manchester United, contributing to their League Cup victory in 2023 and FA Cup win in 2024. Varane joined Serie A's Como in July but sustained a knee injury during his debut match. "I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it's the moment to stop and hang my boots up," Varane stated in an Instagram post. He expressed pride in his career achievements and adherence to personal principles and will continue at Como in a non-playing capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)