Left Menu

Beauden Barrett Replaces Damian McKenzie in All Blacks Lineup for Australia Test

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has replaced flyhalf Damian McKenzie with Beauden Barrett for New Zealand's final test of the Rugby Championship against Australia. Sam Cane will play his 100th test, while Barrett will form part of an experienced halfback duo. The team aims to build depth and provide opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 08:04 IST
Beauden Barrett Replaces Damian McKenzie in All Blacks Lineup for Australia Test

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has made a strategic change by swapping flyhalf Damian McKenzie with Beauden Barrett in the lineup for New Zealand's final Rugby Championship test against Australia in Wellington this Saturday.

Saturday's test will also see Sam Cane, named at openside flanker, participating in his 100th test match, becoming the 13th All Black to achieve this milestone on home soil. Beauden Barrett, who boasts 130 caps, is set to team up with scrumhalf TJ Perenara, marking an experienced halfback partnership at a venue where they have played numerous Super Rugby matches together.

The reshuffled lineup places Will Jordan at fullback, replacing twice World Player of the Year Barrett, who missed the previous match due to a stomach bug. Anton Lienert-Brown will fill the inside centre position in place of the injured Jordie Barrett. Other key players, including David Havili and Patrick Tuipulotu, will provide crucial backup from the bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024