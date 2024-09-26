Beauden Barrett Replaces Damian McKenzie in All Blacks Lineup for Australia Test

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has made a strategic change by swapping flyhalf Damian McKenzie with Beauden Barrett in the lineup for New Zealand's final Rugby Championship test against Australia in Wellington this Saturday.

Saturday's test will also see Sam Cane, named at openside flanker, participating in his 100th test match, becoming the 13th All Black to achieve this milestone on home soil. Beauden Barrett, who boasts 130 caps, is set to team up with scrumhalf TJ Perenara, marking an experienced halfback partnership at a venue where they have played numerous Super Rugby matches together.

The reshuffled lineup places Will Jordan at fullback, replacing twice World Player of the Year Barrett, who missed the previous match due to a stomach bug. Anton Lienert-Brown will fill the inside centre position in place of the injured Jordie Barrett. Other key players, including David Havili and Patrick Tuipulotu, will provide crucial backup from the bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)