Indian Distance Runner Abhishek Pal Targets National Record in Half Marathon
Indian distance runner Abhishek Pal aims to break the national half marathon record by completing the distance in under one hour. Currently, Pal has a personal best of 1:04:07. He seeks to improve his endurance and strength through road events, inspired by notable athletes like Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable.
Indian distance runner Abhishek Pal, an Asian Championships medallist, is determined to shatter the national half marathon record by clocking under one hour.
The 27-year-old aims to surpass the current national record of 1:00:30, held by steeplechaser Avinash Sable, as he defends his title at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.
Pal, who clinched a bronze in the 10,000m at last year's Asian Athletics Championships, has a personal best of 1:04:07 in the half marathon. He told PTI, "My target is to get 59:59s. But that takes time to achieve. I want to get there by 2028."
Focusing on endurance, Pal is competing in road events to improve his times in the 10,000m and 5,000m. He's also inspired by the achievements of athletes like Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable.
