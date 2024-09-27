Cyril Ngonge's Double Sends Napoli to Coppa Italia Last 16 with 5-0 Palermo Rout

Napoli winger Cyril Ngonge delivered a stellar performance, scoring twice to lead his team to a decisive 5-0 victory over Serie B's Palermo in the Coppa Italia's last 16. Ngonge's first goal came in the seventh minute, a left-footed strike that slipped past Palermo keeper Salvatore Sirigu.

The winger added another left-footed goal five minutes later, hammering the ball into the side netting from a difficult angle. Napoli, currently second in Serie A, overpowered their lower-division opponents, with Juan Jesus heading home a corner to make it 3-0 just before halftime.

Palermo's Aljosa Vasic received a straight red card in the 59th minute, quashing any hope of a comeback. David Neres scored Napoli's fourth goal in the 70th minute, and substitute Scott McTominay finalized the 5-0 rout by scoring on his first touch from a Romelu Lukaku pass in the 77th minute.

(With inputs from agencies.)