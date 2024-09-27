Kamindu Mendis Matches Bradman as Sri Lanka Dominates New Zealand

Kamindu Mendis matched Don Bradman as the joint third fastest player to 1,000 test runs, cementing Sri Lanka's strong position against New Zealand in the second test on Friday.

Sri Lanka declared at 602-5 in the first innings, leaving New Zealand struggling at 22-2 by the end of the day. With three days left, New Zealand faces a tough challenge to avoid another defeat.

Kamindu reached 1,000 runs in just his 13th test innings, sharing the honor with Bradman. This feat places him ahead of other cricketing legends, making him the fastest Sri Lankan and quickest Asian to this milestone. His unbeaten innings of 182, paired with Kusal Mendis' 106, ensured a dominant position for Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)