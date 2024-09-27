Left Menu

Cameron Green's Injury Puts Participation in India Series in Doubt

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is a doubt for the upcoming Test series against India after a back injury ruled him out of the current tour in England. Green has been sent home for rehabilitation, and his fitness will be reassessed upon arrival in Perth.

London | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:41 IST
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green's participation in the scheduled five-match Test series against rivals India has been cast into uncertainty. A back injury has led to his withdrawal from the ongoing England tour.

Green, 25, will miss the final two ODIs against England after experiencing soreness following Wednesday's game in Chester-le-Street. He has returned home to Perth to commence rehabilitation in hopes of being fit for the Border-Gavaskar series, which starts in November.

Initial scans disclosed a back injury, but the precise timeline for his return will be identified after further tests in Australia. Previous back issues had also sidelined him during the 2019-20 summer due to a stress fracture.

