Cameron Green's Injury Puts Participation in India Series in Doubt

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green's participation in the scheduled five-match Test series against rivals India has been cast into uncertainty. A back injury has led to his withdrawal from the ongoing England tour.

Green, 25, will miss the final two ODIs against England after experiencing soreness following Wednesday's game in Chester-le-Street. He has returned home to Perth to commence rehabilitation in hopes of being fit for the Border-Gavaskar series, which starts in November.

Initial scans disclosed a back injury, but the precise timeline for his return will be identified after further tests in Australia. Previous back issues had also sidelined him during the 2019-20 summer due to a stress fracture.

(With inputs from agencies.)