Internationals Rally in Historic Comeback at Presidents Cup

The International Team breathed new life into the Presidents Cup as they rebounded from an opening-day sweep with a 5-0 foursomes rout in Montreal on Friday, preventing the United States from running away with the competition. The Internationals, battling to beat the U.S. for the first time since 1998 and end a nine-event losing streak, will enter Saturday's two-session day of eight matches level at 5-5 in the biennial event.

It was a historic moment for the Presidents Cup, Ryder Cup, and Solheim Cup as it marked the first time there were sweeps in back-to-back sessions. "We just wanted to get ourselves back in this and the guys played unbelievably, they really responded incredibly," said International captain Mike Weir.

The International team's points were secured in a more convincing fashion compared to the U.S. points on Thursday, with three matches concluding by the 14th hole. Riding the energy of a boisterous crowd at Royal Montreal Golf Club, the Internationals seized early momentum and never looked back.

