Sri Lanka Near Sweep After Spin Duo Demolish New Zealand

Sri Lanka is on the brink of a 2-0 series sweep against New Zealand after spinners Jayasuriya and Peiris dismantled the visitors in the second test. New Zealand faced a follow-on after being bowled out for 88 and later reduced to 199-5 in their second innings, trailing by 315 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:19 IST
Sri Lanka is poised for a 2-0 series sweep after their spinners, Prabath Jayasuriya and Nishan Peiris, wreaked havoc on New Zealand in the second test in Galle. The visitors faced the humiliation of a follow-on after being dismissed for a mere 88 runs, following Sri Lanka's massive first innings of 602-5.

Despite resistance from Tom Blundell (47) and Glenn Phillips (32), New Zealand ended the third day at 199-5 in their second innings, still trailing by 315 runs. Jayasuriya claimed six wickets while Peiris took three, making quick work of the New Zealand lineup.

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva added to the drama with five catches, all off Jayasuriya's bowling. The day saw New Zealand crumble under intense spin pressure and fail to mount a significant challenge, with Santner's 29 being their highest score in the first innings.

