Angad Cheema and N Thangaraja Share Lead at Telangana Golconda Masters
Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema delivered a strong five-under 65 to tie with Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja as co-leaders at the Rs 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters at the Hyderabad Golf Association. Both golfers hold a total score of 14-under 196. Kolkata’s Shankar Das posted the day's best score of 64.
Chandigarh's Angad Cheema carded an impressive five-under 65, emerging as a co-leader alongside Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja at the Rs 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters, held at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) course. Thangaraja, who led by four strokes overnight, posted a one-under 69 in the third round to match Cheema with a total score of 14-under 196.
Kolkata's Shankar Das recorded the best score of the day with a 64, advancing 12 spots to finish tied for third at 12-under 198. PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, with a score of 66, rose two places to join Das in third.
Cheema, who was tied for second the previous night, climbed to challenge Thangaraja early on with four birdies in the first six holes. Despite a bogey on the 10th, Cheema's precise ball-striking helped him gain another stroke on the Par-4 14th and a chip-in eagle on the 17th. However, a final bogey on the 18th dropped him back into the joint lead.
