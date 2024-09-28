Left Menu

PM Modi Scores for Sports: Budget Boost and Record-Breaking Medals

Union Minister J P Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advocating better sports facilities. Under Modi's leadership, the budget for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports tripled, contributing to India's record-breaking performances at the Olympics and Paralympics. Initiatives like 'Khelo India' have further promoted sports excellence across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:24 IST
PM Modi Scores for Sports: Budget Boost and Record-Breaking Medals
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister J P Nadda highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to improving sports facilities in India. At an event in Bihar, Nadda noted a threefold increase in the budget for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the BJP-led NDA government.

Nadda emphasized that the central government is providing world-class training, equipment, and coaching in 34 sports disciplines, which has led to record-breaking achievements in international events including the Olympics and Paralympics. Specifically, India earned six medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics and secured 29 medals at the 2024 Paralympics.

The 'Khelo India' scheme, aimed at fostering a mass movement for sports excellence, was also praised, with 1,000 centers planned and 715 already operational. Nadda later met with Bihar BJP leaders to discuss the party's membership drive and emphasized the need for a strong NDA victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024