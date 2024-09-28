PM Modi Scores for Sports: Budget Boost and Record-Breaking Medals

Union Minister J P Nadda highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to improving sports facilities in India. At an event in Bihar, Nadda noted a threefold increase in the budget for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports under the BJP-led NDA government.

Nadda emphasized that the central government is providing world-class training, equipment, and coaching in 34 sports disciplines, which has led to record-breaking achievements in international events including the Olympics and Paralympics. Specifically, India earned six medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics and secured 29 medals at the 2024 Paralympics.

The 'Khelo India' scheme, aimed at fostering a mass movement for sports excellence, was also praised, with 1,000 centers planned and 715 already operational. Nadda later met with Bihar BJP leaders to discuss the party's membership drive and emphasized the need for a strong NDA victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)