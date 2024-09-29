Katy Perry’s Fandom for Australia's Chonky Penguin

In a surprising turn of events, pop icon Katy Perry has become one of the biggest fans of Pesto, a remarkably large king penguin chick at an Australian aquarium. The U.S. singer, who was in Melbourne to perform at the Australian Football League Grand Final, told Channel Seven in an interview that she wants to 'kiss Pesto' before her trip ends.

Pesto, the chubby penguin chick, has already been attracting hundreds of visitors, but Perry's public adoration is likely to increase its popularity even further. The bird has become an endearing figure for many, symbolizing the charm and uniqueness of native Australian wildlife.

Katy Perry's spontaneous expression of affection has added a celebrity twist to the attraction, drawing even more attention to the fascinating exhibit. The singer's love for the hefty chick highlights her playful personality and adds another layer of excitement to her Melbourne visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)