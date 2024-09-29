IPL Teams Allowed Six Player Retentions with Adjusted Salary Caps

In a recent decision by the IPL governing council, franchises will now be allowed to retain a maximum of six players from their previous squads. This can be done through retention or the utilization of the Right to Match (RTM) card, which will cost Rs 75 crore from an enhanced team purse of Rs 120 crore. This move aims to provide a balance between team continuity and competitive fairness.

Significant changes include classifying India players who haven't played any international game for at least five calendar years as 'uncapped players.' This rule is seen to ensure that Chennai Super Kings can retain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal. The retention cost for uncapped players is set at Rs 4 crore, allowing teams like CSK to save auction funds.

In addition to these changes, BCCI also announced a fixed match fee of Rs 7.50 lakh for players selected for league games. This new arrangement, coupled with an additional Rs 1.05 crore income above their salaries, adjusts the total salary cap for the upcoming seasons, which will increase from Rs 110 crore in 2024 to Rs 157 crore by 2027. This aims to foster better player performance and market dynamics within the league.

