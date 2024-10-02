Left Menu

Tim Southee Steps Down, Tom Latham Named New Zealand Test Captain

Tim Southee steps down as New Zealand Test captain, paving the way for Tom Latham to take over. Southee aims to focus on his performance, with coach Gary Stead highlighting his humility. Latham will lead the team in the upcoming series against India.

Tim Southee
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Tim Southee has stepped down as the captain of the New Zealand Test team, with Tom Latham appointed as his successor ahead of the three-Test series against India. Southee, who captained the team in 14 Tests, expressed his desire to focus on his individual performances and help New Zealand win more matches.

The 35-year-old pacer, one of New Zealand's highest wicket-takers, aims to support his teammates, especially younger bowlers stepping onto the international stage. "I wish Tom all the best in the role and he knows I'll be there to support him," Southee said.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead praised Southee's leadership and humility, describing him as a fantastic player who made his decision in the team's best interest. Southee had succeeded Kane Williamson as captain in December 2022, and New Zealand is now set to face India in a three-Test series starting October 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

