Tim Southee Steps Down: Tom Latham to Lead New Zealand in India Series

On Wednesday, New Zealand cricketer Tim Southee announced his resignation as test captain following a 2-0 series defeat to Sri Lanka. He has passed the mantle to opening batsman Tom Latham, who will take charge during the upcoming India series.

Southee, a veteran pace bowler, has struggled with his bowling form since the home summer, where he took only six wickets at an average exceeding 70 against second-string sides from South Africa and Australia. The recent defeat to Sri Lanka marked New Zealand's fourth consecutive test series loss.

The 35-year-old spoke with head coach Gary Stead before deciding to step down in hopes of concentrating on his performance. "It was my decision to step aside, and it's now Tom's time to keep moving this team forward," Southee told reporters. Latham, experienced in captaincy with nine previous stints, will lead the 15-member squad to India. The first of three tests begins in Bangalore on October 16.

