Sumit Nagal's Tough Run Continues: First-Round Exit at Shanghai Masters

Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal faced yet another setback as he bowed out in the first round of the Shanghai Masters, succumbing 6-3, 6-3 to China's Wu Yibing. This marks Nagal's second consecutive first-round exit.

Earlier, in August, he faced a similar fate at the US Open, losing to Tallon Griekspoor. Nagal's recent struggles have also been exacerbated by a back injury and a public dispute with the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

Nagal was accused by the AITA of demanding an annual fee of USD 50,000 to represent India in the Davis Cup. The 27-year-old defended himself, stressing that such fees are standard practice globally. His back strain also forced him to pull out of US Open men's doubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)