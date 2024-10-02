Sumit Nagal's Tough Run Continues: First-Round Exit at Shanghai Masters
Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal exited the Shanghai Masters in the first round after a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to China's Wu Yibing. This follows a similar first-round loss at the US Open. Nagal, recently embroiled in a dispute with the AITA over Davis Cup participation fees, cited back injury for withdrawing from previous events.
Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal faced yet another setback as he bowed out in the first round of the Shanghai Masters, succumbing 6-3, 6-3 to China's Wu Yibing. This marks Nagal's second consecutive first-round exit.
Earlier, in August, he faced a similar fate at the US Open, losing to Tallon Griekspoor. Nagal's recent struggles have also been exacerbated by a back injury and a public dispute with the All India Tennis Association (AITA).
Nagal was accused by the AITA of demanding an annual fee of USD 50,000 to represent India in the Davis Cup. The 27-year-old defended himself, stressing that such fees are standard practice globally. His back strain also forced him to pull out of US Open men's doubles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
