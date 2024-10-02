Left Menu

Sumit Nagal's Tough Run Continues: First-Round Exit at Shanghai Masters

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal exited the Shanghai Masters in the first round after a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to China's Wu Yibing. This follows a similar first-round loss at the US Open. Nagal, recently embroiled in a dispute with the AITA over Davis Cup participation fees, cited back injury for withdrawing from previous events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:59 IST
Sumit Nagal's Tough Run Continues: First-Round Exit at Shanghai Masters
Sumit Nagal
  • Country:
  • China

Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal faced yet another setback as he bowed out in the first round of the Shanghai Masters, succumbing 6-3, 6-3 to China's Wu Yibing. This marks Nagal's second consecutive first-round exit.

Earlier, in August, he faced a similar fate at the US Open, losing to Tallon Griekspoor. Nagal's recent struggles have also been exacerbated by a back injury and a public dispute with the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

Nagal was accused by the AITA of demanding an annual fee of USD 50,000 to represent India in the Davis Cup. The 27-year-old defended himself, stressing that such fees are standard practice globally. His back strain also forced him to pull out of US Open men's doubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024