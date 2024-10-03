Left Menu

Atletico Madrid Faces Crushing Defeat Against Benfica

Atletico Madrid endured a devastating 4-0 loss to Benfica in the Champions League, marking their worst European defeat in three years. Despite a previous win against Leipzig, defensive frailties surfaced. Tensions further escalated following a spirited draw against Madrid, amid upcoming stadium part-closure due to fan misconduct.

In a stunning turn of events, Atletico Madrid suffered a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Benfica in the Champions League, as confirmed by UEFA, representing their most significant defeat in Europe in recent years.

The Spanish club, known for its defensive prowess under Diego Simeone, fell behind early when Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu found the net for Benfica in the 13th minute. The Portuguese side capitalized on defensive lapses, with Ángel Di Maria, Alexander Bah, and Orkun Kokcu all scoring in the second half, including two goals from penalty kicks.

Off the pitch, Atletico faces repercussions after a tumultuous derby against Madrid, resulting in a stadium part-closure due to crowd disturbances. Atletico's recent performances, including their 1-1 draw against Madrid and an earlier 2-1 victory over Leipzig, highlight inconsistencies that Simeone's squad will need to address.

