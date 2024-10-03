Left Menu

Khushi Shoots for Glory: India's Rising Star Shines at ISSF Junior World Championship

Khushi won bronze in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF Junior World Championship. Her victory helped India maintain the lead with 15 medals. Despite a challenging qualifying round, she secured the third spot. The Indian team placed fifth in the junior women's 3P competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:59 IST
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Khushi captured a hard-fought bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF Junior World Championship. This victory not only added to India's impressive medal tally of 15 but also cemented the country's top position in the standings.

Khushi's journey to the podium was anything but straightforward. She clawed her way into the medal contention after a tense qualifying session, ultimately securing the seventh spot with a score of 585. The competition was so fierce that four other shooters finished with the same score, but Khushi, along with Italian Anna Schiavon, clinched the final two qualifying spots thanks to their 29 inner-10 shots.

Her remarkable performance continued in the final, where she finished strong in the Standing position, outpacing Norwegian Pernille Nor-Woll to secure third place. Meanwhile, her teammates in the junior women's 3P team competition finished fifth, showcasing a promising future for Indian shooting sports.

