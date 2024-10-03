Left Menu

A New Era for Indian Women’s Hockey: HIL Introduces Dedicated League

Hockey India's decision to introduce a dedicated women's competition in the Hockey India League marks a pivotal moment for the sport. Featuring equal support for both men's and women's teams, the league provides a platform for female athletes to showcase their skills from December 2024 to February 2025.

Hockey India has broken new ground by introducing a dedicated women's competition in the Hockey India League, a move celebrated by former captain Savita Punia as a 'game-changer' for the sport in the nation.

The historic decision sees women's teams joining men's teams in the league, marking its transformation into a truly inclusive event. Scheduled between December 2024 and February 2025, this FIH-sanctioned window will host eight men's and six women's teams, offering a platform for female athletes to shine.

Hockey India's commitment to gender equality in sports is evident, providing equal facilities, international exposure, and financial incentives to both men's and women's teams. This initiative not only sets a precedent but resonates with the core values of fair play and equal opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

