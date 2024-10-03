Left Menu

Marquez's MotoGP Journey: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials

Marc Marquez reflects on his MotoGP season, acknowledging his diminished title chances against Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia. With a significant points gap, Marquez, riding an older model bike, seeks consistent performance in the remaining races, focusing on improvement before moving to Ducati's factory team next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:18 IST
Marc Marquez, the six-time premier class MotoGP champion, acknowledged on Thursday that his chances of clinching this year's title are slim. The championship battle now seems to be a contest between points leader Jorge Martin and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin of Pramac Racing leads the championship standings with 366 points, while Ducati's Bagnaia follows closely with 345 points. Marquez remains fourth in the standings, trailing Martin by 78 points, after a disappointing retirement from the Indonesian Grand Prix due to engine trouble.

While Marquez has celebrated victories at both the Aragon and San Marino Grands Prix this season, he admits his focus has shifted to improving his performance in the final qualifying sessions of the season. Moving to Ducati's factory team next year, Marquez aims to maintain consistency and fight for podium finishes in the remaining races.

(With inputs from agencies.)

