FIFA Initiates Probe into Alleged Soccer Discrimination

FIFA opted not to suspend the Israeli soccer federation but called for an investigation into alleged discrimination claimed by Palestinian officials. The governing body will scrutinize the involvement of Israeli teams based in Palestinian territories. Palestinian leaders have lobbied FIFA for over a decade for action.

  • Switzerland

FIFA has decided against suspending the Israeli soccer federation, choosing instead to launch a disciplinary investigation into claims of discrimination reported by Palestinian soccer officials. The decision follows years of requests by Palestinian leaders for action against Israel's inclusion of West Bank settlement teams.

The investigation will explore the participation of Israeli teams in competitions that reportedly take place in Palestinian territories. This comes after Palestinian officials urged FIFA's suspension against Israel during their Congress in May, digging into potential international law violations linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

FIFA's approach to the matter, marked by delays and appeals to various committees, has drawn criticism for its perceived inaction compared to its suspension of Russian teams in 2022. Palestinian soccer figures have continued to strive for adherence to FIFA's statutes, despite slow progress.

