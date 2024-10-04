Left Menu

New Zealand Elects to Bat First Against India in Women's T20 World Cup Opener

New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine chose to bat first against India at the Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai. Both teams expressed confidence in their strategies, with New Zealand focusing on learning, and India highlighting their well-balanced and long batting line-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:47 IST
Team India (Photo: X/ @BCCIWomen). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat against India in the opener of the Women's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Devine expressed satisfaction with the team's preparation despite recent setbacks. "We're going to bat first. I've been really happy with the way the team's gone about its business. Results haven't gone our way, but we're always learning. Looking to put our best foot forward in this one," she stated, noting the pitch might be slower but still offers a chance for an aggressive approach.

Meanwhile, India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur emphasized their strategy and team strength. "We just want to go out there and play good cricket. All the players back themselves. It's the best team we have in this format. We have a balanced side and a long batting line-up. It's all about going out there and enjoying ourselves," Kaur remarked. The New Zealand squad includes key players like Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr, while India fields a strong lineup with Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

