Sophie Devine's Unbeaten Knock Propels New Zealand to Commanding Total

Sophie Devine exhibited a masterclass in batting as she remained unbeaten at 57, guiding New Zealand to a formidable total of 160 for 4 against India in Friday's Women's T20 World Cup encounter.

Electing to bat first, New Zealand's innings began on a strong note with openers Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer putting on a quick 67-run stand. However, Indian bowler Arundhati Reddy managed to break the partnership, offering India a chance to regroup.

Despite a brief fightback from Indian bowlers, Devine's exceptional 36-ball knock provided the finishing touches needed to set a challenging target for the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)