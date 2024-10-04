Sophie Devine's Spectacular Show Powers New Zealand to Victory

In a thrilling encounter at the Women's T20 World Cup, legendary New Zealand captain Sophie Devine delivered a masterful performance, scoring an unbeaten 57 off 36 balls. Her powerful innings significantly contributed to her team's 160 for 4 against India, playing a decisive role in the challenging match.

On a sticky pitch that made stroke-making difficult, Devine's clever footwork and aggressive approach set her apart. Pairing with Brooke Halliday, she added 46 runs in a brief yet impactful partnership, defying the Indian bowlers who initially used the track's tackiness to good effect.

India's fielding woes, however, continued to haunt them as Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer capitalized on missed opportunities, propelling New Zealand's score further during the Powerplay. Despite a late effort by India's spinners Asha Sobhana and Arundhati Reddy to curb the run flow, New Zealand's earlier surge set up a challenging target.

(With inputs from agencies.)