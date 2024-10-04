Devine's Dazzling Display Powers New Zealand to Commanding Victory Over India

In a riveting clash at the Women's T20 World Cup, New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine delivered a stunning performance, leading her team to a comprehensive 58-run win over India. Her unbeaten 57 off 36 balls was pivotal in setting an above-par 160 for 4, exploiting a pitch notorious for its batting challenges.

Devine's tactical acumen shone as she deployed her slow bowlers effectively, stifling India's batters before unleashing her seamers to seal the deal. India, unable to match the brute power required on such surfaces, succumbed for a paltry 102 in 19 overs, as New Zealand crushed their 10-match losing streak against India.

Despite spirited efforts, the Indian side faltered during the Powerplay, losing key wickets and momentum. Devine's understanding of the game's nuances, combined with notable contributions from Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer, underscored the stark difference in power-hitting capabilities between the two teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)