Jemimah Rodrigues: Moving On From Defeat and Stepping Up in Crucial World Cup Matches

Middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues urged India to quickly move on from their forgettable defeat against New Zealand and concentrate on the upcoming crucial matches in the Women's T20 World Cup. The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, suffered a heavy defeat by 58 runs, and is set to face rivals Pakistan in their next Group A match.

Rodrigues emphasized the importance of mental resilience, encouraging the team to focus on their process, which brought prior success. She noted the challenge posed by New Zealand's aggressive play, and although they created opportunities, key moments were missed. Rodrigues remains optimistic that adhering to their game plan will lead to victories.

Addressing the contentious run-out incident involving Amelia Kerr, Rodrigues acknowledged the moment felt tough, but she praised the team's mature handling of the situation, accepting the umpire's decision despite initial disagreement. Rodrigues's remarks reflect a strong team mindset focused on resilience and moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)