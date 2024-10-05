Security Shuffle: Bangladesh Team Skips Gwalior Mosque Visit Amid Tension

The Bangladesh cricket team opted against visiting Gwalior's Moti Masjid, choosing to pray at their hotel instead. This decision, according to local police, aligns with extensive security measures put in place due to a 'Gwalior bandh' called by right-wing groups.

Policing efforts have been intensified with over 2,500 personnel deployed for the upcoming India-Bangladesh T20I match. Security arrangements are robust amid calls to boycott the event, tied to tensions following reported religious violence in Bangladesh post the Sheikh Hasina government's downfall.

The 'Shahar Qazi' oversaw the team's prayers at the hotel. Gwalior authorities remain vigilant, monitoring social media for potential disturbances as part of preventative steps prior to Sunday's match.

(With inputs from agencies.)