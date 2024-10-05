Left Menu

Security Shuffle: Bangladesh Team Skips Gwalior Mosque Visit Amid Tension

Before their T20 match with India in Gwalior, the Bangladesh cricket team skipped visiting Moti Masjid due to heightened security concerns, and instead offered prayers at their hotel. The decision came ahead of a 'Gwalior bandh' called by right-wing outfits, protesting alleged injustices against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 05-10-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 13:51 IST
Security Shuffle: Bangladesh Team Skips Gwalior Mosque Visit Amid Tension
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangladesh cricket team opted against visiting Gwalior's Moti Masjid, choosing to pray at their hotel instead. This decision, according to local police, aligns with extensive security measures put in place due to a 'Gwalior bandh' called by right-wing groups.

Policing efforts have been intensified with over 2,500 personnel deployed for the upcoming India-Bangladesh T20I match. Security arrangements are robust amid calls to boycott the event, tied to tensions following reported religious violence in Bangladesh post the Sheikh Hasina government's downfall.

The 'Shahar Qazi' oversaw the team's prayers at the hotel. Gwalior authorities remain vigilant, monitoring social media for potential disturbances as part of preventative steps prior to Sunday's match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024