Uttarakhand and Manipur Shine in Junior Women National Hockey Championship

On the sixth day of the Hockey India Junior Women National Championship, Uttarakhand defeated Kerala 3-1, while Manipur overcame Assam 6-3, showcasing strong performances by both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:35 IST
On the sixth day of the Hockey India Junior Women National Championship, Uttarakhand and Manipur demonstrated their skill with solid victories. The matches were held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium.

Uttarakhand outplayed Kerala Hockey with a 3-1 victory in Pool A. Prachi's goal in the 21st minute put her team ahead, and despite Kerala's Shanusha PM equalizing, Aarti and Prachi secured Uttarakhand's win in the 50th and 56th minutes, respectively.

In a high-scoring game in Pool C, Manipur emerged victorious over Assam, winning 6-3. Goals from Tanu Shorensangbam, Devi Keisam Eleena, Chanu Romita Waribam, Reena Koijam, and Devi Laishram Ritu led Manipur to triumph despite Assam's strong attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

