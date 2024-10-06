Francesco Bagnaia's Triumph: A Japanese Grand Prix Victory
Francesco Bagnaia secured a significant victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, closing the gap with rival Jorge Martin in the world championship to just 10 points. Bagnaia, riding for Ducati, dominated the race to clinch his eighth win of the season, with Marc Marquez completing the podium.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Motegi | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:46 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Francesco Bagnaia, the two-time MotoGP champion, emerged victorious at the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi this Sunday, significantly narrowing his world championship gap with rival Jorge Martin to a mere 10 points.
The Ducati rider, who showcased exceptional prowess by qualifying in second and winning Saturday's sprint, managed to keep Martin behind for 20 laps, marking his eighth career victory of the season.
Adding to the excitement, Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing, who began the race from ninth position, claimed the third spot on the podium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal govt promotes educational transformation through research, innovations: CM Sukhu
Strengthening Uganda’s Healthcare System: Addressing Workforce Gaps through Education
Rajasthan Governor Stresses Holistic Education for Nation-Building
Kotak Education Foundation Awards 1000 Scholarships to Economically Disadvantaged Students
Supreme Court Calls for Urgent Overhaul of Sex Education in India