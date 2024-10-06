Left Menu

Francesco Bagnaia's Triumph: A Japanese Grand Prix Victory

Francesco Bagnaia secured a significant victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, closing the gap with rival Jorge Martin in the world championship to just 10 points. Bagnaia, riding for Ducati, dominated the race to clinch his eighth win of the season, with Marc Marquez completing the podium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motegi | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:46 IST
Francesco Bagnaia's Triumph: A Japanese Grand Prix Victory
Francesco Bagnaia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Francesco Bagnaia, the two-time MotoGP champion, emerged victorious at the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi this Sunday, significantly narrowing his world championship gap with rival Jorge Martin to a mere 10 points.

The Ducati rider, who showcased exceptional prowess by qualifying in second and winning Saturday's sprint, managed to keep Martin behind for 20 laps, marking his eighth career victory of the season.

Adding to the excitement, Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing, who began the race from ninth position, claimed the third spot on the podium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024