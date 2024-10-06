Left Menu

India Prepares for Sultan of Johor Cup with New Leadership

Hockey India unveiled an 18-member junior men's team for the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. PR Sreejesh will lead the team, with Amir Ali as captain and Rohit as vice-captain. The tournament will prepare players for the Junior Asia Cup Muscat 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:17 IST
PR Sreejesh. (Photo- Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
Hockey India has announced an 18-member squad for the Indian junior men's team to compete in the 12th edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. The team will be guided by newly appointed Head Coach PR Sreejesh. Amir Ali has been named captain, with Rohit supporting him as vice-captain, according to a press release from Hockey India.

India is set to commence their campaign on October 19 against Japan, followed by a match with Great Britain on October 20. After a break, they will go head-to-head with hosts Malaysia on October 22 and Australia on October 23. The group stage will conclude with a face-off against New Zealand on October 25. India aims to be among the top two in their pool to qualify for the final on October 26. Amir Ali and Gurjot Singh, who played in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, are crucial players, with Amir having filled in for an injured defender during the tournament.

Captain Amir Ali stressed the significance of the Sultan of Johor Cup, stating it serves as preparation for the upcoming Men's Junior Asia Cup Muscat 2024 in November. Vice Captain Rohit echoed this sentiment, expressing enthusiasm for having Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh at the helm. The team is eager to perform and showcase their talent in Malaysia.

