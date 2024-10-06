Left Menu

Aakash Chopra Advocates for Mayank Yadav's Inclusion in T20I Opener Against Bangladesh

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra urges for Mayank Yadav's inclusion in India's T20I opener against Bangladesh, highlighting potential retention interests from IPL franchises. Chopra emphasizes Mayank's impressive performance and appeals for patience, reminiscent of Umran Malik's earlier treatment by selectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:59 IST
Mayank Yadav. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has called for the inclusion of pace bowler Mayank Yadav in the first T20I against Bangladesh, scheduled for Sunday in Gwalior. Chopra likened the decision to picking a sword only to sheath it, cautioning against ignoring Yadav's proven abilities.

In a recent address on his YouTube channel, Chopra proposed that Mayank, along with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and pacer Harshit Rana, might make their debuts during the series. With IPL franchises reportedly interested in retaining these uncapped players, their performance in this series could prove pivotal.

Chopra stressed the importance of showing tolerance if Mayank experiences initial struggles, drawing parallels with the handling of fast bowler Umran Malik. Reflecting on Mayank's remarkable IPL 2024 stint with Lucknow Super Giants, where he excelled with an economy rate of 6.98, Chopra emphasized the need for long-term faith in promising talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

