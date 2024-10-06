Suryakumar Yadav Backs Sanju Samson as T20I Opener Against Bangladesh
India captain Suryakumar Yadav announced Sanju Samson will open alongside Abhishek Sharma in the T20I series against Bangladesh. Typically a middle-order batsman, Samson has a chance to establish himself as a regular. This opportunity follows Jaiswal and Gill's rest after their successful series against Bangladesh.
- Country:
- India
India's cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, confirmed that Sanju Samson will take the opening slot alongside young Abhishek Sharma in the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. Samson, more accustomed to batting in the middle order, will now face the challenge of delivering as an opener.
Sanju Samson's shift to the opening role comes despite a mixed record. In past openings for India, he encountered both highs and lows, including a notable 77-run inning against Ireland but also a duck against Sri Lanka. His performance remains critical as the Indian team experiments under new head coach Gautam Gambhir.
With seasoned stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away post-World Cup, the team is exploring potential lineup changes. The absence of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, both rested for this series, opens the field for Samson, who hopes to transition his domestic success to international consistency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vantika Agrawal's Heroics Lead India to Crucial Draw in Chess Olympiad
Prime Minister Modi to Present India's Development Story at Landmark UN Summit
India Advocates for Sustainable Lifestyles at UN 'Summit of the Future'
PM Modi's Crucial US Visit: Quad Summit, Biden Meeting, and Indian Diaspora Address
Interoperability Strengthened: Indian and US Armies Conduct Joint Drills at Yudh Abhyas 2024