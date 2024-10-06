Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Backs Sanju Samson as T20I Opener Against Bangladesh

India captain Suryakumar Yadav announced Sanju Samson will open alongside Abhishek Sharma in the T20I series against Bangladesh. Typically a middle-order batsman, Samson has a chance to establish himself as a regular. This opportunity follows Jaiswal and Gill's rest after their successful series against Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:20 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Backs Sanju Samson as T20I Opener Against Bangladesh
Sanju Samson (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, confirmed that Sanju Samson will take the opening slot alongside young Abhishek Sharma in the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. Samson, more accustomed to batting in the middle order, will now face the challenge of delivering as an opener.

Sanju Samson's shift to the opening role comes despite a mixed record. In past openings for India, he encountered both highs and lows, including a notable 77-run inning against Ireland but also a duck against Sri Lanka. His performance remains critical as the Indian team experiments under new head coach Gautam Gambhir.

With seasoned stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away post-World Cup, the team is exploring potential lineup changes. The absence of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, both rested for this series, opens the field for Samson, who hopes to transition his domestic success to international consistency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024