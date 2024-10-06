Left Menu

Kai Havertz Withdraws as Germany Faces Injury Crisis in Nations League

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has withdrawn from Germany's squad for the Nations League due to a left knee problem. Coach Julian Nagelsmann, facing multiple player injuries, called up Mainz's Jonathan Burkardt. Experienced goalkeeper Oliver Baumann will step in for injured Marc-André ter Stegen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:35 IST
Arsenal's forward Kai Havertz will miss Germany's Nations League matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Netherlands after withdrawing due to a left knee injury. The decision comes following his performance in Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Southampton.

Germany's coach, Julian Nagelsmann, is forced to reshuffle his team amid multiple injuries, calling up Jonathan Burkardt from Mainz to fill the void. Burkardt recently scored twice in Mainz's Bundesliga win over St. Pauli.

Adding to the challenges, Germany will also have a new goalkeeper. With Marc-André ter Stegen out injured, Oliver Baumann of Hoffenheim is set to start, supported by Stuttgart's Alexander Nübel and Janis Blaswich from Salzburg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

