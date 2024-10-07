Left Menu

PCB Confident of Hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed confidence that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place in Pakistan, with India among participating teams. Scheduled from February 19 to March 9, venues include Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Despite political tensions, preparations are on track, with stadiums set to be ready.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:08 IST
PCB Confident of Hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has assured that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will proceed as planned in Pakistan, with even arch-rivals India expected to participate. This tournament is slated to take place from February 19 to March 9, in cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

India last visited Pakistan for a cricket tour in July 2008, amid strained political relations. Despite this, Naqvi is optimistic about India's attendance, stating, "The Indian team should come.">

Naqvi also addressed internal matters, including the recent resignation of Babar Azam as captain, advising the selection committee to make a well-thought-out decision on his successor and the possibility of introducing new talent to the national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024