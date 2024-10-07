PCB Confident of Hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed confidence that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place in Pakistan, with India among participating teams. Scheduled from February 19 to March 9, venues include Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Despite political tensions, preparations are on track, with stadiums set to be ready.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has assured that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will proceed as planned in Pakistan, with even arch-rivals India expected to participate. This tournament is slated to take place from February 19 to March 9, in cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.
India last visited Pakistan for a cricket tour in July 2008, amid strained political relations. Despite this, Naqvi is optimistic about India's attendance, stating, "The Indian team should come.">
Naqvi also addressed internal matters, including the recent resignation of Babar Azam as captain, advising the selection committee to make a well-thought-out decision on his successor and the possibility of introducing new talent to the national team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
