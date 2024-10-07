PCB Confident of Hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has assured that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will proceed as planned in Pakistan, with even arch-rivals India expected to participate. This tournament is slated to take place from February 19 to March 9, in cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

India last visited Pakistan for a cricket tour in July 2008, amid strained political relations. Despite this, Naqvi is optimistic about India's attendance, stating, "The Indian team should come.">

Naqvi also addressed internal matters, including the recent resignation of Babar Azam as captain, advising the selection committee to make a well-thought-out decision on his successor and the possibility of introducing new talent to the national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)