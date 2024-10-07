Left Menu

Harry Kane's Fitness Test Ahead of Nations League

Harry Kane, after sustaining a right thigh issue during Bayern Munich's match, has joined the England squad for Nations League fixtures. He was substituted in the 72nd minute but was checked by the FA's medical staff. England will face Greece and Finland in the upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:39 IST
Harry Kane has reported to England's training camp for the upcoming Nations League matches after an injury scare during Bayern Munich's game. The club confirmed this development on Monday.

Kane exited the game in the 72nd minute after treatment for a suspected right thigh problem in Bayern's 3-3 tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Despite the injury concern, Kane traveled directly from Frankfurt to the England camp, where he underwent examination by the Football Association's medical team. The FA has not yet released an official diagnosis. England is set to play Greece on Thursday and Finland on Sunday.

