Harry Kane's Fitness Test Ahead of Nations League

Harry Kane has reported to England's training camp for the upcoming Nations League matches after an injury scare during Bayern Munich's game. The club confirmed this development on Monday.

Kane exited the game in the 72nd minute after treatment for a suspected right thigh problem in Bayern's 3-3 tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Despite the injury concern, Kane traveled directly from Frankfurt to the England camp, where he underwent examination by the Football Association's medical team. The FA has not yet released an official diagnosis. England is set to play Greece on Thursday and Finland on Sunday.

