Upamecano's Injury Shakes Up France's Nations League Line-up

France's national team faces a reshuffle as defender Dayot Upamecano sustains an injury ruling him out of the upcoming Nations League matches. The national soccer federation announced Loïc Badé's selection as his replacement.

Upamecano, who plays for Bayern Munich, incurred the right thigh injury during a match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. Subsequent MRI scans confirmed a muscle injury leading to his precautionary withdrawal.

The French lineup will now feature Sevilla player Loïc Badé, recently recovered from his own setback, as they prepare for matches against Israel on Thursday and Belgium the following Monday.

