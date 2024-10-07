Upamecano's Injury Shakes Up France's Nations League Line-up
France defender Dayot Upamecano is sidelined from Nations League matches against Israel and Belgium due to a right thigh injury. Loïc Badé replaces him. Upamecano was injured during Bayern Munich's draw against Eintracht Frankfurt and is recovering from a thigh strain.
France's national team faces a reshuffle as defender Dayot Upamecano sustains an injury ruling him out of the upcoming Nations League matches. The national soccer federation announced Loïc Badé's selection as his replacement.
Upamecano, who plays for Bayern Munich, incurred the right thigh injury during a match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. Subsequent MRI scans confirmed a muscle injury leading to his precautionary withdrawal.
The French lineup will now feature Sevilla player Loïc Badé, recently recovered from his own setback, as they prepare for matches against Israel on Thursday and Belgium the following Monday.
