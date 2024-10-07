Kuvale Brothers Shine at Maharashtra Badminton Championship

Viplav and Viraj Kuvale claimed victory in the men's doubles at the Maharashtra State Senior Inter District Badminton Championship on Monday, defeating Arya and Dhruv Thakore with a decisive 21-10, 21-11 win.

In women's doubles, the team of Anagha Karandikar and Siya Singh took top honors by overcoming Kashika Mahajan and Simran Singhi in a closely contested match, ending 21-17, 21-17.

Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang clinched the mixed doubles championship in Thane, overcoming Viraj Kuvale and Siya Singh with scores of 21-19, 21-13, adding another title to their repertoire.

(With inputs from agencies.)