Kuvale Brothers Shine at Maharashtra Badminton Championship

Viplav and Viraj Kuvale won the men's doubles at the Maharashtra State Badminton Championship, defeating Arya and Dhruv Thakore in a 2-0 victory. In women's doubles, Anagha Karandikar and Siya Singh emerged victorious. The mixed doubles title went to Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Viplav and Viraj Kuvale claimed victory in the men's doubles at the Maharashtra State Senior Inter District Badminton Championship on Monday, defeating Arya and Dhruv Thakore with a decisive 21-10, 21-11 win.

In women's doubles, the team of Anagha Karandikar and Siya Singh took top honors by overcoming Kashika Mahajan and Simran Singhi in a closely contested match, ending 21-17, 21-17.

Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang clinched the mixed doubles championship in Thane, overcoming Viraj Kuvale and Siya Singh with scores of 21-19, 21-13, adding another title to their repertoire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

